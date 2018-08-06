Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  1300 Smiles Limited    ONT   AU000000ONT7

1300 SMILES LIMITED (ONT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

1300 Smiles : Flossing – 1300SMILES Dentists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:11am CEST

Why is flossing important? Here's something you may not know - nearly half the surface area of your teeth lies between them. And no, we're not telling you this so you can ace the next dental trivia contest you attend.

Why that particular information is important is because if you're solely relying on brushing you're not cleaning a large portion of your teeth, which in turn can affect how healthy your teeth and gums are. By removing the plaque from between your teeth, you're helping to prevent gum disease, tooth decay and halitosis, otherwise known as 'bad breath'.

So flossing, or interdental cleaning as it's officially known, is an essential part of caring for your teeth and gums, and not some kind of 'nice to have' added extra.

It's all in the technique

It's one thing to make flossing a part of your dental health care routine, quite another to do it properly. Your dentist is the most qualified person to instruct you on flossing correctly but there are some basic tips you can follow:

Tip 1: Wind about 45cm of floss around your middle fingers and rest it across your thumbs and index fingers.

Tip 2: Use a gentle up-and-down motion that goes down one side of the tooth, just under the little collar of gum and then back up the other side (think of it as an on-the-side 'c').

Tip 3: If you're not sure about the right technique, have a chat to your dentist who can show you all the right flossing moves.

If sticking your fingers into your mouth with a cord of thin filaments strung between them isn't your idea of fun, then consider using either a less invasive floss threader or floss pick to do the job.

And finally, your dentist might also recommend using other items such as bottle brush-shaped interdental cleaners, if you have large gaps between your teeth, or interdental tips (flexible rubber tips) and irrigators (electrically-powered water-pumping devices) to compliment your flossing regimen.

Make flossing a routine

Flossing should be an integral part of your dental health routine along with brushing. You should be flossing once a day, either in the morning or night, or even after lunch, for at least two minutes..

But it's not just adults who need to floss. Kids should start cleaning between their teeth as soon as they have two teeth in contact but until the age of 10, it's best if the parent does the flossing as younger kids don't have the manual dexterity needed to floss effectively.

If you have braces

Flossing is more important than ever in tis instance, playing an integral role in clearing out food particles and plaque. Using the usual flossing tape can prove to be a bit of a challenge, so you might find something like a floss threader and interdental brushes will work better for you. Always floss gently and slowly since too much pressure and speed can damage your braces.

Make sure you check out our page on brushing.

Content courtesy of: https://www.ada.org.au/Your-Dental-Health/Younger-Adults-18-30/flossing

Got a question? Then use the form below to submit your information and we'll get the appropriate person to review and reply.

Disclaimer

1300 Smiles Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 05:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 1300 SMILES LIMITED
07:11a1300 SMILES : Seniors Oral Health – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
07:11a1300 SMILES : Diet & Nutrition – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
07:11a1300 SMILES : Toddlers first set of teeth – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
07:11a1300 SMILES : Pregnancy & Oral Health – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
07:11a1300 SMILES : Flossing – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
07:11a1300 SMILES : Oral Health & Brushing – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
02:06a1300 SMILES : Lifestyle risks and your oral health – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
04/261300 SMILES : Henry Schein Halas Awarded for Supporting Medical Ship in PNG
PU
04/181300 SMILES : A National Health Crisis
PU
03/191300 SMILES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 42,4 M
EBIT 2018 12,2 M
Net income 2018 8,80 M
Finance 2018 4,93 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 18,72
P/E ratio 2019 17,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,79x
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart 1300 SMILES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
1300 Smiles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,13  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl Shane Holmes Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert Francis Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Evonne Collier Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Wyatt Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1300 SMILES LIMITED3.70%120
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)48.18%43 516
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.03%30 655
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.16%18 249
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.51%14 875
DAVITA3.18%13 009
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.