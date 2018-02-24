1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Prices Public Offering of 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) announced today
that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 640,000 shares of
8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A ("Cumulative Preferred
Stock"), at a price of $25.00 per share, pursuant to a registration
statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, 1347 Property Insurance
Holdings has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 96,000 shares of Cumulative Preferred Stock. The offering
is expected to close on or about February 28, 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions.
1347 Property Insurance Holdings expects to receive net proceeds of
approximately $14.9 million (or approximately $17.2 million if the
underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full),
after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions,
structuring fees and estimated offering expenses. 1347 Property
Insurance Holdings intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to
support organic growth, including spending for business development,
sales and marketing and working capital, future potential acquisition
opportunities, and to repurchase its Series B Preferred Stock from IWS
Acquisition Corporation, an affiliate of Kingsway Financial Services,
Inc.
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager,
with American Capital Partners, LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acting
as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
This offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A copy
of the prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, from:
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.
Attention: Prospectus Department
Four
Tower Bridge, Suite 300
200 Barr Harbor Drive
West
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Telephone: (800) 883-1212
Email: [email protected]
You may also obtain a copy of the prospectus free of charge through the
SEC's website, www.sec.gov,
under the registrant's name "1347 Property Insurance Holdings.”
About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and
casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company
provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and Texas through
its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”). Maison
was recently licensed in the State of Florida and began covering risks
in the state via the assumption of policies from Florida Citizens
Property Insurance Corporation on December 19, 2017. The Company’s
insurance offerings for customers currently include homeowners, wind and
hail only, manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the
timing and consummation of the offering of the preferred stock and the
expected use of the net proceeds therefrom. We use words such as
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,”
“expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and
other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements relate to future events or future
performance, but reflect management’s current beliefs, based on
information currently available. Although we believe that the plans,
objectives, expectations, and prospects reflected in or suggested by our
forward-looking statements are reasonable, those statements involve
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual
results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from
any future results, performance, or achievements express or implied by
these forward-looking statements, and we can give no assurance that our
plans, objectives, expectations, and prospects will be achieved.
Important factors that may impact any offering and cause our actual
results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the
forward looking statements are contained in the registration statement
for the offering, in Item 1A. Risk Factors and elsewhere on the
Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our
subsequent filings with the SEC. These factors include, but are not
limited to, changes to business plans, as circumstances warrant, and the
offering of the preferred stock may not be ultimately completed because
of general market conditions and other factors. These factors include,
among others, the following: (i) our limited operating history and
status as an emerging growth company; (ii) lack of future opportunities
to participate in take-out programs; (iii) the level of demand for our
coverage and the incidence of catastrophic events related to such
coverage, including the impact of climate change and our lack of
geographic diversification; (iv) our ability to successfully implement
our business strategy and expand our operations, including through
acquisitions and development of new products; (v) changes in general
economic, business, and industry conditions, including cyclical changes
in the insurance industry; (vi) our ability to grow and remain
profitable in the competitive insurance industry, including our lack of
a rating from A.M. Best; (vii) legal, regulatory, and tax developments,
including the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues and
increased litigation against the insurance industry; (viii) legal
actions brought against us; (ix) damage to our reputation; (x) adequacy
of our insurance reserves; (xi) availability of reinsurance and ability
of reinsurers to pay their obligations; (xii) the failure of our risk
mitigation strategies or loss limitation methods; (xiii) our reliance on
independent agents to write our insurance and other third parties; (xiv)
our ability to maintain our public company status, exchange listing and
effective internal control systems; (xv) potential conflicts of interest
due to our affiliation with KFSI; (xvi) data security breaches and other
factors affecting our information technology systems; (xvii) our ability
to attract and retain qualified employees, independent agents and
brokers; (xviii) our ability to meet our obligations or obtain
additional capital on favorable terms, or at all; (xix) our ability to
accurately price the risks that we underwrite; and (xx) restrictions on
the use of our net operating loss carryforwards.
We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events, or for any
other reason.
