1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Schedules 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) (“PIH” or
the “Company”), a property and casualty insurance holding company
offering insurance to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Florida through
its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company, today announced
that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Monday,
March 26, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those
results for investors and analysts the following day at 10:00 a.m.
Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Doug Raucy, and Chief Financial
Officer, John Hill, will host the conference call.
|
Conference Call Details
|
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic callers:
|
|
|
|
(877) 407-0619
|
International callers:
|
|
|
|
(412) 902-1012
Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the
“Investor Relations” section of PIH’s website at www.1347pih.com
or by clicking on the conference call link: http://1347pih.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017.
An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.
About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and
casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company
provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and Texas through
its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”). Maison
was recently licensed in the State of Florida and began covering risks
in the state via the assumption of policies from Florida Citizens
Property Insurance Corporation on December 19, 2017. The Company’s
insurance offerings currently include homeowners, wind and hail only,
manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.
