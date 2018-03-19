Log in
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Schedules 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call

03/19/2018 | 02:15pm CET

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) (“PIH” or the “Company”), a property and casualty insurance holding company offering insurance to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Florida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results for investors and analysts the following day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Doug Raucy, and Chief Financial Officer, John Hill, will host the conference call.

Conference Call Details

     
Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
 
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-0619
International callers: (412) 902-1012

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of PIH’s website at www.1347pih.com or by clicking on the conference call link: http://1347pih.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2017. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and Texas through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”). Maison was recently licensed in the State of Florida and began covering risks in the state via the assumption of policies from Florida Citizens Property Insurance Corporation on December 19, 2017. The Company’s insurance offerings currently include homeowners, wind and hail only, manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.


© Business Wire 2018
