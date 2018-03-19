22nd Century : FDA Publishes Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) on Lowering Nicotine in Cigarettes

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American:XXII),
a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction and Very
Low Nicotine tobacco, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) has published in the Federal
Register the FDA’s Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“ANPRM”)
to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels.
Henry Sicignano III, President and Chief Executive Officer of 22nd
Century Group, will meet this week with institutional investors in New
York, Chicago and Boston to discuss the industry-wide implications of
the FDA’s sweeping new plan.
First announced in July 2017, the FDA’s new policy on tobacco and
nicotine regulation aims to mandate the reduction of nicotine in
cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels. The ANPRM is a pivotal
first step in the FDA’s rule-making process. The ANPRM states that the
FDA will receive initial public comments until June 14, 2018. The ANPRM
also describes the independent science that supports the FDA’s proposed
nicotine reduction mandate.
The ANPRM indicates that the FDA desires to receive input on a maximum
allowable nicotine level. However, the ANPRM already references
previously completed independent research that found: “an absolute limit
of 0.4 to 0.5 mg of nicotine per cigarette should be adequate to prevent
or limit the development of addiction in most young people. At the same
time, it may provide enough nicotine for taste and sensory stimulation.”
The ANPRM also cites the results of independent clinical studies,
including the clinical trial by Dr. Eric Donny, et al., that was
published in the October 2015 issue of The New England Journal of
Medicine that found: “Those participants using cigarettes with the
lowest nicotine content (0.4 mg per gram nicotine/gram of tobacco
filler), demonstrated reduced dependence… with minimal evidence of
withdrawal-related discomfort or safety concerns.” 22nd Century
provided all of the proprietary Very Low Nicotine cigarettes that made
this study possible.
With ownership or control of patents on the genes in the tobacco plant
that regulate nicotine production, 22nd Century is able to grow tobacco
with up to 97% less nicotine than tobacco used in conventional
cigarettes. Since 2011, 22nd Century has supplied more than 24 million
proprietary SPECTRUM® research cigarettes for the National Institute on
Drug Abuse (NIDA) to use in independent clinical studies in which
agencies of the U.S. federal government have invested more than $100
million. The Company’s SPECTRUM product line consists of a series of 24
cigarette styles (11 regular and 13 menthol versions) that have 8
different levels of nicotine – from very low to high.
The ANPRM specifically mentions 22nd Century, by name, in reference to
the Company’s proprietary Very Low Nicotine tobacco and the Company’s
continued provision of Very Low Nicotine cigarettes for use in
independent scientific research funded by agencies of the U.S. federal
government: “To provide consumers with reduced risk tobacco products,
companies like 22nd Century are using genetic engineering and plant
breeding to produce very low nicotine tobacco for incorporation into
cigarettes. In 2014, the company was granted patents for its process to
virtually eliminate the nicotine in tobacco plants. Further, low
nicotine cigarettes are produced and distributed for research purposes
by Research Triangle Institute (RTI), under a contract for the NIDA’s
Drug Supply Program. 22nd Century is acting as a vendor for RTI for this
contract manufacturing SPECTRUM [research] cigarettes that contain 0.4
mg nicotine/gram (g) of tobacco filler.”
In commenting
on the ANPRM, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, “This
milestone places us squarely on the road toward achieving one of the
biggest public health victories in modern history and saving millions of
lives in the process.”
“The release of the ANPRM marks the first step in the rule-making
process” explained Dr. James Swauger, Senior Vice President of Science
and Regulatory Affairs at 22nd Century Group. “We look forward to
contributing information to help the FDA plan for a nicotine product
standard requiring all cigarettes sold in the United States to be
minimally or non-addictive.”
In addition, a Special
Report published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine
detailed the results of modeling work intended to characterize the
public health benefit associated with implementing a “policy that would
require the reduction of nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive
levels.” The special report reviewed projected outcomes following a
mandate that would set a maximum level for nicotine in cigarettes,
roll-you-own tobacco, non-premium cigars, and pipe tobacco. The report
projected that a reduced nicotine product standard could result in an
additional 5 million smokers quitting smoking in the first year alone,
and up to 13 million smokers quitting within 5 years. The model also
forecast that by the end of the century, 33 million people, mostly youth
and young adults, would avoid becoming regular smokers and there would
be 8 million fewer smoking- related deaths within that time.
The authors of such report concluded: “Our findings show that reducing
the nicotine level in cigarettes has the potential to substantially
reduce the enormous burden of smoking-related death and disease. We
estimate that a nicotine product standard for cigarettes in the United
States could save millions of lives and tens of millions of life-years
over the next several decades.”
“We are enormously proud that the independent science that supports the
FDA’s proposed rule to reduce nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or
non-addictive levels has been made possible by clinical research using
22nd Century’s proprietary SPECTRUM research cigarettes,” explained
Henry Sicignano III, President and Chief Executive Officer of 22nd
Century Group “We intend to play an active role in the FDA rule-making
process and we look forward to making 22nd Century’s proprietary Very
Low Nicotine cigarettes available to smokers across the United States
and around the globe. ”
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology
which allows the Company to increase or decrease the level of nicotine
in tobacco plants, and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis
plants, through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company’s
primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The
Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary
hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This
press release contains forward-looking information, including all
statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the
intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its
directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press
release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations.
The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee
future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be
considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we
may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including
the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any
of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect
actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and
consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 7,
2018, including the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and our other
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which
attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may
affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash
flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary
materially from those expected or projected.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005330/en/