22nd Century : FDA Remains Firmly Committed to Nicotine Reduction in Cigarettes

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII),
a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reports
recent activity relevant to the nicotine reduction mandate planned by
the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .
In July 2017, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., announced the FDA’s
plan to limit nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive
levels. In his announcement, Dr. Gottlieb explained that if nicotine –
long known as the primary addictive component of cigarettes – were
reduced, smokers would lose their addiction to cigarettes and would then
be free to choose when and how often to smoke. An equally important
component in FDA’s announced plan is to provide current smokers who are
unable or unwilling to quit using nicotine with other, less harmful
means to obtain it.
Prominent health advocacy associations have endorsed FDA’s plan to
dramatically reduce nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive or
non-addictive levels and to provide “demonstrably less hazardous”
(non-combustible) products for the subset of smokers who are unable or
unwilling to quit. On October 13, 2017, the heads of the Cancer Action
Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign
for Tobacco-Free Kids and the Truth Initiative co-authored a letter
to Dr. Gottlieb and the FDA urging the agency to enact a nicotine
mandate as promptly as possible: “We support the objective of reducing
the level of nicotine in cigarettes to render them minimally or
non-addictive… It is critical that FDA begin action promptly, and set a
firm deadline for completing, a Final Rule to reduce the levels of
nicotine in cigarettes.”
On January 23, 2018, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering,
and Medicine (NASEM) published an independent report evaluating the
available scientific evidence addressing the short- and long-term health
effects related to the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems
(ENDS), such as e-cigarettes. While the NASEM report raised some
concerns, the authors found conclusive evidence that switching
exclusively to e-cigarettes “reduces users’ exposure to numerous
toxicants and carcinogens present in combustible tobacco cigarettes.”
The report also found substantial evidence that “nicotine intake from
e-cigarette devices among experienced adult users can be comparable to
that from combustible tobacco cigarettes.” These two conclusions
strengthen support for the FDA’s proposed standard to: 1) reduce the
nicotine content in cigarettes, and 2) provide current cigarette smokers
who will not quit nicotine, with less harmful means to obtain it.
In a statement
on the FDA’s website, Dr. Gottlieb said, “the report finds that current
smokers who completely switch to e-cigarettes may see improved
short-term health outcomes.” Responding to comments on the NASEM report
that were posted
on Twitter, Dr. Gottlieb made it clear that approved ENDS products
are only part of the FDA plan, “We are pursuing a market where we use
the product standard to render combustible cigs minimally or
non-addictive.”
On January 25, 2018, Dr. Gottlieb continued to trumpet the FDA’s plan in
a speech at the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland. Stating
that the smoking rate in the United States is too high, Dr. Gottlieb
explained “we wish to reduce it greatly through our proposal to reduce
nicotine in combustible cigarettes to minimally/non-addictive levels.”
“22nd Century’s Very Low Nicotine tobacco technology demonstrates that
the FDA’s plan to dramatically reduce nicotine in cigarettes is
technologically feasible,” explained James E. Swauger, PhD, Senior Vice
President of Science and Regulatory Affairs for 22nd Century Group. “The
letter to the FDA from public health associations, together with the
NASEM report on e-cigarettes, highlight the growing public and
scientific consensus that the FDA’s planned nicotine reduction mandate
is timely, practical, and urgently needed.”
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on genetic
engineering and plant breeding which allows the increase or decrease of
the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in
hemp/cannabis plants. The Company’s primary mission in tobacco is to
reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company’s primary mission in
hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis strains for
important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This
press release contains forward-looking information, including all
statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the
intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its
directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press
release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations.
The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee
future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be
considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we
may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including
the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any
of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect
actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and
consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed on March 8,
2017, including the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and our other
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which
attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may
affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash
flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary
materially from those expected or projected.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006193/en/