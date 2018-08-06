361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ONEWAY to Sign Seven Chinese National Teams 361° to Assist Battle for Beijing Winter Olympics

[For immediate release]

ONEWAY to Sign Seven Chinese National Teams 361° to Assist Battle for Beijing Winter Olympics

(6 August 2018 - Hong Kong)

HKSE stock code: 1361), the official partner of 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and a leading Chinese sportswear brand, successfully held the press conference in Beijing to announce the strategic cooperation between One Way, its joint venture brand in the Nordic sports market, and the Winter Sports Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China. Rising above the fierce competition among many top-tier sports brands, ONEWAY successfully signed seven Chinese national teams and grasped the opportunity to support Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and help the national team to gear up for the event.

The seven national teams include the Chinese Freestyle Halfpipe Ski team, Slopestyle Ski team, Freestyle Ski Cross team, Snowboard Ski Cross team, Ski Jumping team, Biathlon team and Nordic Combined team. As the sports equipment partner for 2018-2022, ONEWAY planned to provide the seven teams with professional sportswear for competition, training and daily use in the next four years, including the "Tabard" tailored for the seven national teams to shine in Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Wang Jianzhi, General Manager of Greater China of ONEWAY, promptly responded to the feedbacks from the public and said, "As a Nordic sports brand, ONEWAY embraces the spirit of courage and innovation. Besides sponsoring the seven national ski teams, ONEWAY became the official partner to provide sports apparel for the preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 under the 'Snow

Leopard Assault' action plan. ONEWAY hopes that with the sponsored outfit and equipment and service support, athletes can enjoy and excel in the sports activity they are fond of."

Passing the rigorous screening process, ONEWAY has the chance not only to provide the seven national teams with the professional apparel and products for competition and to meet the needs for year-long training, but also to become the sports brand that serves the national athletics team.

In addition, ONEWAY has sponsored five Chinese ski teams, including the Chinese Cross Country Ski team, Biathlon team, Snowboard team, Freestyle Halfpipe Ski team, and Ski Jumping team from 2014 to 2018, and has accumulated extensive experience in design, research and development, and production of professional sportswear for competitions. Moreover, members of national teams showed adequate understanding and admiration to ONEWAY brand after years of collaboration.

Nationwide fitness program has become part of the national strategy, the market potential of skiing and other winter sports segments, have been growing in popularity,

on the back of consumption upgrade. According to the China Ski Industry White Book 2017 released during the Asia Pacific Snow Conference (APSC) 2018, the number of skiers in China has increased from 6.3 million in 2010 to 17.5 million in 2017. Furthermore, as an important part of Chinese sports strategy, the Winter Sports Development Plan (2016-2025) targeted to increase the number of direct participants in winter sports over 50 million by 2025 and to drive 300 million people to participate in winter sports. ONEWAY, which offers high quality products and services for skiing, cycling and comprehensive training, is a popular brand among young consumers not only because it provides professional sportswear for major world-class sports events, teams, and athletes, but also because its promotes Nordic lifestyle. In 2014, ONEWAY entered into China's market from Finland and it has been growing with the expanding Chinese skiing industry. It has become a brand of choice for numerous professional athletes and consumers. In the future, leveraging on its professional products and services, ONEWAY hopes to contribute to the prosperity of Chinese skiing and sports industry with seven Chinese national teams and consumers.

About 361 Degrees International Limited

Established in 2003, 361˚ is a leading sportswear brand enterprise in China with a growing international presence. The Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells functional, innovative and stylish sportswear products to cater to the active, athletic and casual sportswear needs of adults, young adults and children. The Group offers high-performance and value-for-money footwear, apparel, and accessories products targeted at mass market.

The Group operates a distributorship business model through 31 exclusive distributors and approximately 1,600 authorized retailers to manage an extensive distribution network of approximately 7,000 retail stores across China. It has established a leading position in third-tier and lower-tier cities in China.

For more details, please refer to its website: www.361sport.com.

