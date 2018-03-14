Log in
3D Systems Corporation    DDD

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION (DDD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 05:45:27 pm
12.445 USD   +3.54%
03/06ONKOS SURGICAL : ® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgi..
PR
02/283D Systems Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 ..
GL
02/233D : Q & A with Rik Jacobs
PU
3D Systems Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018 | 05:25pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3207

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 632 M
EBIT 2017 1,61 M
Net income 2017 -67,2 M
Finance 2017 109 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,99x
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
Capitalization 1 364 M
Chart 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
3D Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | DDD | US88554D2053 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vyomesh I. Joshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Walter Loewenbaum Chairman
John N. McMullen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles W. Hull Director, CTO & Executive Vice President
Kevin Scott Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION38.66%1 364
APPLE6.35%922 050
HP INC13.42%39 206
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%32 510
WESTERN DIGITAL29.33%30 622
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.48%30 277
