3M : Appoints Michael Roman CEO -- Update

By Andrew Tangel and Maria Armental

3M Co. said Chief Executive Inge Thulin will step down from that position in the summer as the company splits its CEO and chairmanship roles.

"He definitely is leaving on a high point," William Blair analyst Nick Heymann said of Mr. Thulin, who became CEO in 2012.

St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M's stock closed Monday at $232.81, up 23% over the past 12 months. Analysts credit Mr. Thulin with focusing 3M's sprawling portfolio of consumer products like Post-it Notes and industrial adhesives and positioning it to benefit from a global economic upswing under way.

Mr. Thulin will become executive chairman, and Chief Operating Officer Michael Roman take over as chief executive on July 1, a move that puts two company veterans at the helm.

Mr. Roman, 58 years old, became COO and executive vice president last July, reporting directly to Mr. Thulin.

In his roughly three-decade career at 3M, he has led the company's industrial division, its largest business group, which accounts for one-third of global sales and has served as the company's chief strategist, a position in which he also worked closely with Mr. Thulin.

"After a thorough and thoughtful succession planning process, Mike is the clear choice to lead 3M into the future as CEO," Thulin said in a statement.

It wasn't clear why Mr. Thulin decided to step down now. A 3M spokeswoman said the company's board in July 2017 waived a mandatory retirement age of 65 for Mr. Thulin, who is 64 years old. His birthday is in November.

3M didn't immediately respond to a question about why 3M decided to become the latest company to split its chairmanship and CEO jobs, a move favored by some who see separate roles as good corporate governance. 3M has combined the roles since at least the early 1990s, according to securities filings.

"The board will ultimately decide if that changes down the road," the 3M spokeswoman said.

