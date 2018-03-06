Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M    MMM

3M (MMM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

3M : Appoints Michael Roman CEO -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 01:21am CET

By Andrew Tangel and Maria Armental

3M Co. said Chief Executive Inge Thulin will step down from that position in the summer as the company splits its CEO and chairmanship roles.

"He definitely is leaving on a high point," William Blair analyst Nick Heymann said of Mr. Thulin, who became CEO in 2012.

St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M's stock closed Monday at $232.81, up 23% over the past 12 months. Analysts credit Mr. Thulin with focusing 3M's sprawling portfolio of consumer products like Post-it Notes and industrial adhesives and positioning it to benefit from a global economic upswing under way.

Mr. Thulin will become executive chairman, and Chief Operating Officer Michael Roman take over as chief executive on July 1, a move that puts two company veterans at the helm.

Mr. Roman, 58 years old, became COO and executive vice president last July, reporting directly to Mr. Thulin.

In his roughly three-decade career at 3M, he has led the company's industrial division, its largest business group, which accounts for one-third of global sales and has served as the company's chief strategist, a position in which he also worked closely with Mr. Thulin.

"After a thorough and thoughtful succession planning process, Mike is the clear choice to lead 3M into the future as CEO," Thulin said in a statement.

It wasn't clear why Mr. Thulin decided to step down now. A 3M spokeswoman said the company's board in July 2017 waived a mandatory retirement age of 65 for Mr. Thulin, who is 64 years old. His birthday is in November.

3M didn't immediately respond to a question about why 3M decided to become the latest company to split its chairmanship and CEO jobs, a move favored by some who see separate roles as good corporate governance. 3M has combined the roles since at least the early 1990s, according to securities filings.

"The board will ultimately decide if that changes down the road," the 3M spokeswoman said.

Write to Andrew Tangel at [email protected] and Maria Armental at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M
01:21a3M : Appoints Michael Roman CEO -- Update
DJ
12:03a3M : chooses Roman to replace Thulin as chief executive
AQ
12:03aINGE THULIN : 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Cha..
DJ
03/053M : Announces New Leadership Appointments
BU
03/053M : Lawmakers want say in 3M settlement dollars
AQ
03/053M : China Polyurethane Sealants market Research Report Released with growth, la..
AQ
03/05RADIUS HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ : RDUS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitiv..
AQ
03/05PREMIUM TOUCH SCREEN SOLUTIONS WITH : At this year´s ISE multitouch specialists..
AQ
03/043M : Minnesota settlement with 3M may fix drinking water but not the environment
AQ
03/043M : Public investments in Egypt jump 86% in 3M – Ministry
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/053M taps COO Roman as new CEO as Thulin moves to executive chairman 
03/05What Are The Highest Quality Dividend-Growth Stocks? 
03/03RETIREMENT STRATEGY : Is Buying The Dip Dead? 
03/02TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : February Edition 
03/02THE GOOD BUSINESS PORTFOLIO : 2017 4th Quarter Earnings And Performance Review 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 737 M
EBIT 2018 8 313 M
Net income 2018 6 344 M
Debt 2018 9 701 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 21,94
P/E ratio 2019 20,05
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart 3M
Duration : Period :
3M Technical Analysis Chart | MMM | US88579Y1010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends 3M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 247 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Inge G. Thulin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Roman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Julie L. Bushman Senior Vice President-Business Transformation
Ashish K. Khandpur CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M-2.12%137 185
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-19.08%122 598
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-3.40%111 402
SIEMENS-11.34%107 814
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-4.97%54 155
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.59%45 928
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.