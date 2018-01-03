3M : Files Lawsuit to Enforce Its Patent Rights in Metal Mesh Conductor Technology Used in Touch Screens

3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit
in federal district court in Wilmington, Del., today against Elo Touch
Solutions Inc.
The suit alleges that certain Elo Touch projected capacitive products
infringe 3M’s U.S. Patents 8,179,381, 8,274,494, 8,704,799 and 9,823,786.
Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of
projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial
applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across
touch sensors of all sizes, in particular, large-format touch sensors
often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems, casino
gaming machines, digital signage displays, and fast-food self-ordering
systems.
“3M strives to provide its customers with the most innovative materials
and solutions for their products. The company is committed to protecting
its investments in research and development for projected capacitive
technology and vigorously defends its intellectual property rights,”
said Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, 3M Display
Materials and Systems Division.
