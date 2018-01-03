3M : Files Lawsuit to Enforce Its Patent Rights in Metal Mesh Conductor Technology Used in Touch Screens

Log in
01/03/2018

3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal district court in Wilmington, Del., today against Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

The suit alleges that certain Elo Touch projected capacitive products infringe 3M’s U.S. Patents 8,179,381, 8,274,494, 8,704,799 and 9,823,786.

Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across touch sensors of all sizes, in particular, large-format touch sensors often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems, casino gaming machines, digital signage displays, and fast-food self-ordering systems.

“3M strives to provide its customers with the most innovative materials and solutions for their products. The company is committed to protecting its investments in research and development for projected capacitive technology and vigorously defends its intellectual property rights,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division.

Learn more about 3M Touch Solutions at www.3M.com/touch.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2018
