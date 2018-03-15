Log in
3M (MMM)
  Report  
3M : and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

Nobel Laureates inspire students and researchers about the future of science

Working together to inspire students and the next generation of scientists, 3M and Nobel Media are bringing Nobel Laureates to Minnesota for a series of dynamic events, April 25-26, as part of the Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative.

“This unique and prestigious event is all about collaborating to solve current problems and the challenges we will face in the future,” said John Banovetz, 3M Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “We are privileged to welcome three Nobel Laureates to Minnesota to inspire the problem solvers of today and tomorrow.”

Dr. Mario Molina, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry 1995, will engage with more than a thousand students and researchers during the two-day event, through lectures, discussion panels and Q&A sessions held at the University of Minnesota, the Science Museum of Minnesota and 3M. On the afternoon of April 25, he will be joined by Nobel Laureates Elizabeth Blackburn and David Gross to discuss the grand challenges of our time.

"We believe 3M shares our mission to inspire current and future thinkers to engage in science in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy,” said Mattias Fyrenius, CEO of Nobel Media.

The visiting Nobel Laureates are known for their commitment to supporting the next generation of scientists.

  • Mario J. Molina, a Mexico-born chemist, was co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking role in demonstrating stratospheric ozone depletion.
  • Elizabeth Blackburn, an Australian-American molecular biologist, was co-recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of telomerase, the enzyme that replenishes the telomere.
  • David Gross, an American theoretical physicist, was co-recipient of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Physics for his role in the discovery of asymptotic freedom in the theory of the strong interaction.

Dr. Molina will also participate in a Q&A session with high school students at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative is a global program that brings Nobel Laureates to universities and research centers to inspire and engage students and the scientific community. This is the first Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to be held in partnership with 3M.

3M also has a long-term partnership with Nobel Media as a Nobel International Partner, a collaboration committed to the advancement of scientific research, sustainability and education. Previous activities within this partnership include events in Dubai, Seoul, India and Japan.

Video highlights will be recorded and available to students and the public following the event.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Nobel Media
Nobel Media spreads knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy. The company reaches a global audience of millions through its high-quality productions: The official digital channels of the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize Concert, as well as a series of intercontinental, inspirational lecture events featuring Nobel Laureates. The company also manages a portfolio of publishing licenses, footage sales, and live broadcast rights to the Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies.


© Business Wire 2018
