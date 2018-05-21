3M : Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Building on its decades-long record of sustainability leadership, 3M announced today that it has formed the Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization. The organization will be led by Dr. Gayle Schueller, vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M Research & Development, effective June 1.

Sustainability is embedded firmly at the core of 3M businesses and operations. Whether it is through the incorporation of sustainable materials into products or helping customers be more sustainable, 3M recognizes that science and innovation are the keys to solving society’s toughest challenges.

“This new organization reflects the importance of our corporate sustainability function and will enable synergies across multiple product stewardship and environmental functions,” said Dr. John Banovetz, senior vice president, 3M Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer.

Consistent with 3M’s Vision, embedding sustainability even more broadly into business practices supports the company’s efforts to contribute to a cleaner and healthier world. For more information about how 3M is improving lives, the 2018 Sustainability Report can be found at www.3m.com/sustainabilityreport.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005903/en/