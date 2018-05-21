3M : Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Building on its decades-long record of sustainability leadership, 3M
announced today that it has formed the Sustainability and Product
Stewardship Organization. The organization will be led by Dr. Gayle
Schueller, vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M Research
& Development, effective June 1.
Sustainability is embedded firmly at the core of 3M businesses and
operations. Whether it is through the incorporation of sustainable
materials into products or helping customers be more sustainable, 3M
recognizes that science and innovation are the keys to solving society’s
toughest challenges.
“This new organization reflects the importance of our corporate
sustainability function and will enable synergies across multiple
product stewardship and environmental functions,” said Dr. John
Banovetz, senior vice president, 3M Research & Development and Chief
Technology Officer.
Consistent with 3M’s Vision, embedding sustainability even more broadly
into business practices supports the company’s efforts to contribute
to a cleaner and healthier world. For more information about how 3M is
improving lives, the 2018 Sustainability Report can be found at www.3m.com/sustainabilityreport.
