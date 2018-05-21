Log in
3M COMPANY (MMM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 08:33:31 pm
201.815 USD   +1.43%
08:01p3M : Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Name..
BU
05/173M : Jurors hear tearful testimony in lawsuit over 3M's Bair Hugger ..
AQ
05/173M COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
3M : Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

05/21/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Building on its decades-long record of sustainability leadership, 3M announced today that it has formed the Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization. The organization will be led by Dr. Gayle Schueller, vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M Research & Development, effective June 1.

Sustainability is embedded firmly at the core of 3M businesses and operations. Whether it is through the incorporation of sustainable materials into products or helping customers be more sustainable, 3M recognizes that science and innovation are the keys to solving society’s toughest challenges.

“This new organization reflects the importance of our corporate sustainability function and will enable synergies across multiple product stewardship and environmental functions,” said Dr. John Banovetz, senior vice president, 3M Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer.

Consistent with 3M’s Vision, embedding sustainability even more broadly into business practices supports the company’s efforts to contribute to a cleaner and healthier world. For more information about how 3M is improving lives, the 2018 Sustainability Report can be found at www.3m.com/sustainabilityreport.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 606 M
EBIT 2018 7 942 M
Net income 2018 5 770 M
Debt 2018 12 691 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 21,86
P/E ratio 2019 17,53
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MMM | US88579Y1010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Inge G. Thulin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael F. Roman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-15.47%119 156
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.21%130 541
SIEMENS1.20%117 751
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-3.27%109 888
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-12.63%49 782
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.29%45 500
