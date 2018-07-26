Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY (MMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 05:57:52 pm
207.925 USD   +1.73%
05:20p3M : to Pay $9.1 Million to Resolve Defective Earplug Claims
DJ
12:03p3M : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/25Manufacturers Play Down Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

3M : to Pay $9.1 Million to Resolve Defective Earplug Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

The Justice Department on Thursday said 3M Co. (MMM) agreed to pay $9.1 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold defective earplugs to the U.S. military.

The DOJ said 3M and Aearo Technologies Inc., which 3M bought in early 2008 for $1.2 billion, allegedly sold the dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs to the Defense Logistics Agency knowing that the devices were too short for proper insertion into users' ears, and that 3M didn't disclose the design defect to the military.

The DOJ said the settlement resolves allegations brought in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act, and that the whistleblower will receive about $1.9 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
05:20p3M : to Pay $9.1 Million to Resolve Defective Earplug Claims
DJ
01:42p3M : MILITARY $39,589 Federal Contract Awarded to 3M
AQ
12:03p3M : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/25Manufacturers Play Down Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
07/253M : delivers strong second quarter, beating expectations
AQ
07/243M : second quarter beats expectations
AQ
07/24Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride
DJ
07/243M : second quarter beats expectation
AQ
07/243M COMPANY (NYSE : MMM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/243M CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:05aBaby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q2 2018 
07/253M Beats Lowered Expectations, But The Second Half Has Challenges 
07/253M Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Trump/Juncker In Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/25Avoid Extreme Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (7/24/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 277 M
EBIT 2018 8 012 M
Net income 2018 5 517 M
Debt 2018 11 866 M
Yield 2018 2,66%
P/E ratio 2018 22,22
P/E ratio 2019 18,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-13.17%119 142
SIEMENS1.27%117 979
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.04%115 894
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.87%113 952
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%48 753
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.26%46 817
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.