3M : to Pay $9.1 Million to Resolve Defective Earplug Claims

By Colin Kellaher



The Justice Department on Thursday said 3M Co. (MMM) agreed to pay $9.1 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold defective earplugs to the U.S. military.

The DOJ said 3M and Aearo Technologies Inc., which 3M bought in early 2008 for $1.2 billion, allegedly sold the dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs to the Defense Logistics Agency knowing that the devices were too short for proper insertion into users' ears, and that 3M didn't disclose the design defect to the military.

The DOJ said the settlement resolves allegations brought in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act, and that the whistleblower will receive about $1.9 million.