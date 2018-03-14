Log in
3W POWER SA (3W9K)
3W Power : S.A. / AEG Power Solutions

03/14/2018 | 07:00pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions

14-March-2018 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information disclosure pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014
 

14 March 2018, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, Netherlands. 3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group, announced today that no noteholder has filed a legal challenge against any of the restructuring resolutions made by noteholders of its two corporate bonds (ISIN: DE000A1ZJZB9 and ISIN: DE000A1Z9U50) on 25 January 2018. The Company will therefore immediately proceed with the implementation of its restructuring plan and will convene an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to seek formal shareholders' approval of the restructuring plan in compliance with statutory requirements. As of now, approx. 38% of the shareholders committed to participate in the extraordinary general meeting and to vote in favour of the company's restructuring plan.

The extraordinary general meeting will take place on 17 April 2018, at 11:00 am CEST at:

Alvisse Parc Hotel
120 Route d'Echternach
1453 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
 

-- End of Announcement --



About 3W Power:
3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K). AEG Power Solutions is a leading provider of UPS systems and power electronic solutions for industrial, commercial, renewable and distributed energy markets throughout the world with main sites in France, Spain, Germany, Singapore and China, with further direct 14 sales and service offices worldwide.

For more information, visit www.aegps.com
 

Investor Relations contact:
Christian Hillermann
Hillermann Consulting
Phone: +49 40 320 279 10
Email: [email protected]
 

This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power.
3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

14-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions
19, rue Eugène Ruppert
L-2453 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +31 20 4077 800
Fax: +31 20 4077 801
Internet: www.aegps.com
ISIN: LU1072910919
WKN: A114Z9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

664271  14-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
