DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Conference

4SC AG: 9 upcoming conferences and roadshows



22.05.2018 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4SC AG: 9 upcoming conferences and roadshows

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 22 May 2018 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences and roadshows. 4SC's management and scientists will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events.

Vienna Non Deal Roadshow

22 May 2018

Vienna, Austria

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2018

01 - 05 June 2018

Chicago, Illinois, USA

2018 BIO International Convention

04 - 07 June 2018

Boston, MA, USA

Quirin Champions Conference 2018

07 June 2018

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

London Non Deal Roadshow

14 June 2018

London, UK

Paris Non Deal Roadshow

15 June 2018

Paris, France

8th European Post-Chicago Melanoma / Skin Cancer Meeting Results and Interpretations of ASCO Presentations 2018: Interdisciplinary Global Conference on News in Melanoma / Skin Cancer

28 - 29 June 2018

Munich, Germany

EACR 2018 - 25th Biennial Congress of the European Association for Cancer Research

30 June - 03 July 2018

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Cancer Epigenetic Therapies Conference

05 - 06 July 2018

Naples, Italy



- Announcement ends -



Further information

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. Such drugs are intended to provide patients with innovative treatment options that are more tolerable and efficacious than existing therapies and provide a better quality of life.

4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises three key drug candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development: resminostat, 4SC-202 and 4SC-208.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 47 employees as of 31 March 2018 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).



Forward-looking information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Contact

Anna Niedl, Ph.D.

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

[email protected]

+49 89 700763-66