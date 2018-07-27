51job, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call on August 2, 2018

Log in
07/27/2018 | 04:31am CEST

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it will release unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2018 (9:00 a.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time zone on August 3, 2018) to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results, operating performance and business outlook. To dial in to the call, please use the following telephone numbers:

US:

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong:

+852-800-905-945

China:

+86-400-120-1203

Conference ID:

51job

The call will also be available live and on replay through 51job's investor relations website, http://ir.51job.com.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, and http://www.lagou.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide sales office network spanning 25 cities across China.

Contact:

Linda Chien
Investor Relations
51job, Inc.
+86-21-6879-6250
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-on-august-2-2018-300687601.html

SOURCE 51job, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
