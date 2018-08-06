5BARz Business Development Program Takes Significant Steps Forward

Miami, FL , Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5BARz International (OTCQB / Pink sheets: BARZ) (www.5BARz.com) (“5BARz” or “the Company”), a technology leader in the cellular network extender industry and broadband networks, is pleased to announce that the Company is poised for expansive developments in India and the Americas.



The current global environment for revolutionary technologies and disruptive economic strategies has never been more buoyant than it is today. 5BARz has been working with some of the largest cellular network operators in the world in India whose market is expanding at exponential rates. The synergy that has been created is coming together in a significant way. Over the next few months the Company will be unveiling steps in a focused strategic plan in Southeast Asia, which expands the scope of the Company from a revolutionary hardware Company to a diversified business, which not just improves the transmission of cellular and WIFI signal, but monetizes the underlying data in a manner which will improve and enrich the user experience of those that choose to participate in the 5BARz product offerings.

Further, the Board of Directors have implemented a strategic plan which will revitalize the R&D team and business of the Company in North America through the funding and expansion of the Company’s subsidiary Cellynx Group Inc., the founder of the Company’s core technology.

Mr. Daniel Bland, CEO of 5BARz International, Inc. states that our journey has brought us to a most fortunate position in these times of disruptive technologies. Over the next few months, we look forward to the implementation of a strategic plan for 5BARz which will eclipse the original strategic focus of the Company, and deliver to our stakeholders a much more diversified business with financial prospects which exceed those originally anticipated by the Company. A major step going forward is to file our outstanding 10K’s and 10Q’s and we look forward to accomplishing that in the near future.









About 5BARz International Inc.

The 5BARz International Inc. business is focused on the global commercialization of patented product technologies branded under the name 5BARz®. 5BARz® is a cellular and broadband connectivity solutions company for application in the small office, home or for when users are mobile. 5BARz® incorporates patented technology to create highly engineered, single-piece, plug 'n play units that strengthens weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices. The Company also offers the ROVR product which provides uninterrupted and smart solutions for WiFi broadband coverage. 5BARz® represents a key solution for network operators in providing clear, high quality signal for their subscribers with a growing need for high quality connectivity. 5BARz International Inc.'s shares are publicly traded on the OTCBB under the ticker symbol: BARZ.

For further information about 5BARz International, Inc., visit www.5BARz.com.

