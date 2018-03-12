8x8 : Enters Into Partnership With Itancia to Bring Cloud Communications to France

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading
provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement
solutions, today announced a strategic partnership between its UK
subsidiary and Itancia SARL, a pan-European specialist in the
distribution of communication solutions to meet increasing customer
demand in Europe.
8x8 offers an integrated cloud platform for communications and contact
center solutions to over a million business users worldwide, and was
recognized as the global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
leader for subscriber seats in the combined midmarket and enterprise
segments in the Synergy
Research UCaaS Firmographic Market Tracker, which was published
on January 18, 2018. The partnership enables Itancia to address European
market needs with 8x8’s enterprise communications solutions as companies
migrating to cloud communication and collaboration systems gains more
traction.
“We are very pleased to partner with 8x8, an innovator in cloud
communications,” said Thierry Le Goff, CEO of Itancia. "We are working
with some of the biggest players in this market, and we are excited to
have 8x8 as one of our key partners for cloud. With 8x8 X Series, we can
now quickly deliver cloud communications solutions that are reliable,
secure and easily scalable to companies of all sizes in France and the
larger European market.”
An extensive international infrastructure, serviced by 15 global data
centers, across five continents, powers the patented 8x8 Global Reach
Network® to deliver the highest levels of quality of service with
minimal latency across the globe. When tested against several leading
UCaaS providers, 8x8 was found by the Tolly
Group1 to deliver the highest voice quality across
multiple client platforms and network impairment conditions. In
addition, 8x8 currently supports localized experience in more than 18
languages.
The newly announced 8x8 X Series platform connects employees across the
globe and helps them collaborate on any device with one application that
combines modern voice, video, conferencing, chat and team messaging
capabilities. Companies can significantly increase agility by empowering
their employees to move from Chat to Voice to Video to Web Conferencing
with one click inside the X Series.
“Cloud communications continues to see strong adoption amongst companies
in all major markets,” said Bryan Martin, Chairman and CTO, 8x8. “Our
partnership with Itancia, a leading distributor of unified
communications solutions, will help the French and the larger European
business market fully leverage the benefits of cloud communications,
especially the global data connectivity that our platforms provide to
enable businesses to perform better.”
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is a leading provider of global cloud
communications and customer engagement solutions with over a million
business users worldwide. 8x8 helps enterprises engage at the speed of
employee and customer expectations by putting the collective
intelligence of the organization in the hands of every employee. For
For additional information, visit www.8x8.com,
About Itancia
Founded in 1991, Itancia is one of Europe's leading value-added
distributors, specializing in the distribution of communication
solutions. With more than 3,400 resellers, the group's activity revolves
around 4 complementary services activities:
-
Multi-brand IT distribution of telecommunications equipment and
network, audiovisual and multimedia infrastructures
-
The sale of eco-recycled products in corporate telephony
-
Electronic Repair of Industrial and Computer Equipment
-
Logistics with tailor-made solutions
ITANCIA is an eco-citizen company, certified ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS
18001
1 Tolly Group “Analysis of Cloud Communications VoIP Quality
Under Normal and Adverse Network Conditions”
8x8 and 8x8 Global Reach Network are registered trademarks of 8x8, Inc.
