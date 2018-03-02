Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A. H. Belo Corporation    AHC

A. H. BELO CORPORATION (AHC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:31pm CET
  • Digital-only subscription revenue grew $1.2 million, or 75.2 percent, and digital subscriptions grew 38.0 percent in 2017 compared to 2016
  • Digital and marketing services revenue represented 37.9 percent of 2017 total advertising and marketing services revenue compared to 33.9 percent in 2016
  • Digital and marketing services revenue grew 6.5 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily from DMV, acquired in 2015, which grew $5.3 million, or 31.3 percent
  • Operating expense declined $25.1 million, or 8.8 percent, and adjusted operating expense declined $11.4 million, or 4.6 percent, in 2017 compared to 2016

DALLAS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) today reported fourth quarter 2017 income from continuing operations before income taxes of $6.9 million. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the A. H. Belo Corporation (the “Company”) reported loss from continuing operations before income taxes of $(22.4) million. The fourth quarter 2017 income was driven by the sale of real estate, while the fourth quarter 2016 loss was driven by a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $22.7 million. Finalization of the fourth quarter 2017 net income attributable to A. H. Belo Corporation is pending completion of the calculation of income taxes. Final fourth quarter 2017 net income attributable to A. H. Belo Corporation will be reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income excluding certain items (“adjusted operating income”) of $5.5 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 209.5 percent, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the full year 2017, income from continuing operations before income taxes was $4.5 million. For the full year 2016, the Company reported loss from continuing operations before income taxes of $(21.5) million. The full year 2017 income was driven by the sale of real estate, while the full year 2016 loss was driven by a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $22.7 million. Finalization of the full year 2017 net income attributable to A. H. Belo Corporation is pending completion of the calculation of income taxes. Final full year 2017 net income attributable to A. H. Belo Corporation will be reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

For the full year 2017, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $11.7 million, a slight improvement when compared to the $11.6 million reported for the full year 2016.

Jim Moroney, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During 2017, we continued to perform well against our two most important operating strategies: we grew our paid digital subscriber base by 38 percent over 2016, ending the year with 23,465 paid digital subscribers and DMV, the primary driver of digital and marketing services, grew revenues by $5.3 million, or 31.3 percent, over 2016, continuing its strong growth. For all of 2017, digital and marketing services revenue represented 37.9 percent of total advertising and marketing services revenue, a 400 basis point increase when compared to the 33.9 percent reported for the full year 2016. These revenue growth strategies, coupled with diligent expense management that saw total expenses for 2017 decline by 8.8 percent over 2016, provided for a slight improvement in adjusted operating income when compared to 2016.”

Full Year Results from Continuing Operations

Total revenue was $248.6 million for the full year of 2017, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 4.4 percent, when compared to the prior year period.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $143.2 million for the full year of 2017, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 4.7 percent, when compared to the $150.3 million reported for the full year of 2016. Within advertising and marketing services, total digital and marketing services revenue, which includes digital advertising revenue in the Company’s publishing segment, increased 6.5 percent to $54.4 million primarily due to organic growth associated with DMV. DMV revenue increased $5.3 million, or 31.3 percent, compared to the prior year. For the full year of 2017, total digital and marketing services revenue was 37.9 percent of total advertising and marketing services revenue, reflecting a 400 basis point increase when compared to the 33.9 percent reported for the full year of 2016. Total digital advertising and marketing services revenue was approximately 21.9 percent of total revenue, reflecting a 230 basis point increase when compared to the 19.6 percent reported for the full year of 2016.

Circulation revenue was $76.9 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 3.4 percent, primarily due to lower home delivery and single copy volumes, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million, or 75.2 percent, in digital-only subscription revenue, home delivery rate increases applied throughout the year and an increase in the daily single copy rate, which was put in place in November 2016.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $1.6 million, or 5.2 percent, to $28.5 million for the full year of 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $0.5 million related to CrowdSource events that occurred in 2016, which the Company did not host in 2017, a decrease in commercial printing revenue of $0.5 million and a decrease of $0.4 million related to the distribution of outside publications.

Total consolidated operating expense for the full year of 2017 was $258.7 million, a decrease of $25.1 million, or 8.8 percent, compared to the prior year, primarily due to a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $22.7 million in 2016, a reduction in employee compensation and benefits expense of $4.0 million, a decrease of $3.3 million in distribution expense, a decrease of $2.0 million in newsprint, ink and other supplies and other operating expense reductions of $2.3 million, partially offset by a noncash pension settlement charge of $5.9 million and asset impairment charges of $3.3 million in 2017.

Total consolidated operating expense excluding certain items (“adjusted operating expense”) for the full year 2017 was $237.0 million, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 4.6 percent, compared to $248.4 million of adjusted operating expense reported for the full year 2016. The decrease in adjusted operating expense is a result of the Company’s continued focus on operating efficiency. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 1,090 employees, a headcount decrease of 131, or 10.7 percent, compared to the prior year. Excluding hiring at DMV and a conversion of production headcount from temporary to permanent employees, the Company’s headcount decreased by 166, or 13.6 percent, when compared to 2016.

The Company’s newsprint expense in 2017 was $12.5 million, a decrease of 7.3 percent, compared to the prior year. Newsprint consumption declined 12.9 percent to 23,296 metric tons. Compared to the prior year, newsprint cost per metric ton increased 6.0 percent and the average purchase price per metric ton for newsprint increased 5.2 percent.

As of December 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents balance was $57.7 million and the Company had no debt.

Fourth Quarter Results from Continuing Operations

Total revenue was $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 3.1 percent, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 4.1 percent, when compared to the $38.7 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. Within advertising and marketing services, total digital and marketing services revenue, which includes digital advertising revenue in the Company’s publishing segment, increased 3.0 percent to $13.8 million primarily due to organic growth associated with DMV. DMV revenue increased $0.4 million, or 7.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. For the fourth quarter of 2017, total digital and marketing services revenue was 37.1 percent of total advertising and marketing services revenue, reflecting a 260 basis point increase when compared to the 34.5 percent reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total digital advertising and marketing services revenue was 21.5 percent of total revenue, reflecting a 130 basis point increase when compared to the 20.2 percent reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Circulation revenue was $19.8 million, flat when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower home delivery and single copy volumes, offset by an increase of $0.3 million, or 51.7 percent, in digital-only subscription revenue and home delivery and single copy rate increases.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.4 million, or 5.3 percent, to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in commercial printing revenue of $0.2 million and a decrease in other revenue of $0.2 million.

Total consolidated operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $64.5 million, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 28.5 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, a reduction in employee compensation and benefits expense of $3.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million in distribution expense, a decrease of $0.7 million in newsprint, ink and other supplies and other operating expense reductions of $1.1 million, partially offset by asset impairment charges of $3.1 million in 2017.

Adjusted operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $58.6 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 9.0 percent, compared to $64.3 million of adjusted operating expense reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Company’s newsprint expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.2 million, a decrease of 10.8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Newsprint consumption declined 13.5 percent to 5,821 metric tons. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, newsprint cost per metric ton increased 2.7 percent and the average purchase price per metric ton for newsprint increased 4.0 percent.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of operating loss to adjusted operating income and of total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense is included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

A. H. Belo Corporation will conduct a conference call on Friday, March 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at www.ahbelo.com/invest. An archive of the webcast will be available at www.ahbelo.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-800-288-8961 (USA) or 612-288-0337 (International). A replay line will be available at 1-800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International) from 11:00 a.m. CST on March 2, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. CST on March 9, 2018. The access code for the replay is 445020.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the Company’s media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email [email protected].

Statements in this communication concerning A. H. Belo Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated profitability, revenues, expenses, dividends, capital expenditures, investments, dispositions, impairments, business initiatives, acquisitions, pension plan contributions and obligations, real estate sales, working capital, future financings and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; technology obsolescence; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

A. H. Belo Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations

             
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2017  2016  2017  2016 
Net Operating Revenue:            
Advertising and marketing services $ 37,146  $ 38,734  $ 143,247  $ 150,315 
Circulation   19,785    19,813    76,884    79,619 
Printing, distribution and other   7,146    7,548    28,495    30,050 
Total net operating revenue   64,077    66,095    248,626    259,984 
Operating Costs and Expense:            
Employee compensation and benefits   23,545    26,592    105,966    104,009 
Other production, distribution and operating costs   29,072    30,986    114,594    119,830 
Newsprint, ink and other supplies   6,019    6,756    23,561    25,590 
Depreciation   2,575    2,988    10,415    10,713 
Amortization   200    226    799    906 
Assets impairments   3,116    22,682    3,344    22,682 
Total operating costs and expense   64,527    90,230    258,679    283,730 
Operating loss   (450)   (24,135)   (10,053)   (23,746)
Other income, net   7,334    1,693    14,543    2,294 
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 6,884  $ (22,442) $ 4,490  $ (21,452)
                 

A. H. Belo Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

       
  December 31,
In thousands (unaudited) 2017 2016
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,660 $ 80,071
Accounts receivable, net   26,740   29,114
Assets held for sale   1,089   —
Other current assets   12,832   12,939
Total current assets   98,321   122,124
Property, plant and equipment, net   31,706   43,759
Intangible assets, net   4,073   4,872
Goodwill   13,973   14,201
Other assets   5,347   7,775
Total assets $ 153,420 $ 192,731
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 10,303 $ 9,036
Accrued compensation and other current liabilities   12,504   14,975
Advance subscription payments   11,670   13,243
Total current liabilities   34,477   37,254
Long-term pension liabilities   23,038   54,843
Other liabilities   4,456   8,812
Total liabilities   61,971   100,909
Noncontrolling interest - redeemable   —   2,670
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to A. H. Belo Corporation   91,449   87,918
Noncontrolling interests   —   1,234
Total shareholders' equity   91,449   89,152
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 153,420 $ 192,731
       

The Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2017, does not reflect the effect of the fourth quarter 2017 income tax provision. The Company’s final Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2017, will be reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

A. H. Belo Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income

             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
In thousands (unaudited) 2017  2016  2017  2016 
Total net operating revenue $ 64,077  $ 66,095  $ 248,626  $ 259,984 
Total operating costs and expense   64,527    90,230    258,679    283,730 
Operating Loss $ (450) $ (24,135) $ (10,053) $ (23,746)
             
Total operating costs and expense $ 64,527  $ 90,230  $ 258,679  $ 283,730 
Less:            
Depreciation   2,575    2,988    10,415    10,713 
Amortization   200    226    799    906 
Severance expense   84    24    1,259    1,073 
Pension plan settlement loss   —    —    5,911    — 
Assets impairments   3,116    22,682    3,344    22,682 
Adjusted Operating Expense $ 58,552  $ 64,310  $ 236,951  $ 248,356 
             
Total net operating revenue $ 64,077  $ 66,095  $ 248,626  $ 259,984 
Adjusted operating expense   58,552    64,310    236,951    248,356 
Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,525  $ 1,785  $ 11,675  $ 11,628 
                 

The Company calculates adjusted operating income by adjusting operating loss to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, pension plan settlement loss and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Adjusted operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons against its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) from continuing operations, cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Katy Murray
214-977-8869

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A. H. BELO CORPORATION
01:31pA. H. Belo Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend
GL
01:31pA. H. Belo Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial ..
GL
01:05aA H BELO : The Dallas Morning News promotes GM to president-publisher
AQ
03/01A. H. BELO CORPORATION : Appoints New Leadership
BU
02/27A. H. BELO CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/22A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
GL
02/08A. H. BELO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017A H BELO : Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend
AQ
2017A. H. BELO CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2017A. H. Belo Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:38aA.H. Belo declares $0.08 dividend 
07:37aA.H. Belo reports Q4 results 
02/19PRO+ WEEKLY DIGEST : Focusing On Long Ideas In The Japanese Equity Markets 
2017A.H. Belo declares $0.08 dividend 
2017Libbey Leads Consumer Cyclical Sector Top Gain Stocks For November 
Chart A. H. BELO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
A. H. Belo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | AHC | US0012821023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends A. H. BELO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Moroney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn Mary Murray CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Head-Investor Relations
Michael J. O'Hara Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Decherd Vice Chairman
John P. Puerner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A. H. BELO CORPORATION7.29%112
NEWS CORP-0.49%9 246
NEW YORK TIMES CO30.27%3 900
ZHEJIANG DAILY DIGITAL CLTRE GRP CO LTD-7.96%2 868
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED-3.85%1 339
DB CORP LTD-4.13%936
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.