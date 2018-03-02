Log in
A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

03/02/2018 | 01:31pm CET

DALLAS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on March 1, 2018.  The dividends are payable on June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2018.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the Company’s media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email [email protected].

Statements in this communication concerning A. H. Belo Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated profitability, revenues, expenses, dividends, capital expenditures, investments, dispositions, impairments, business initiatives, acquisitions, pension plan contributions and obligations, real estate sales, working capital, future financings and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; technology obsolescence; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact: 
Katy Murray 
214-977-8869

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
