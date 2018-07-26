Log in
A.S. Creation Tapeten AG    ACWN   DE000A1TNNN5

A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG (ACWN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 09:44:47 am
17.7 EUR   -0.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Creation Tapeten : 07/26/18 - Hygge

07/26/2018 | 10:31am CEST

This wallpaper makes you truly happy. Discreetly patterned 'Hygge' wall furnishings in soft nude, natural and pastel shades form a perfect setting for that uncomplicated feel-good living style originating in Denmark.

The wall design with fine floral decor and delicate structures creates a cheerful mood in all rooms and fits perfectly with light wood furniture and floorboards, candles and nature-derived accessories.

The only thing that is left for you to provide is the 'Hyggekrog': a cosy corner with a pile of pillows and blankets to relax and unwind.

Hygge Collection
Brand: Livingwalls
Material: Non-woven material
Period: 2020
Contents: 54 wallpapers

Download:
Press Release 'Hygge'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Hygge' collection here

Disclaimer

A.S. Création Tapeten AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:30:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 149 M
EBIT 2018 3,70 M
Net income 2018 1,40 M
Debt 2018 0,02 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 34,90
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 53,7 M
Chart A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG
Duration : Period :
A.S. Creation Tapeten AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,0 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maik-Holger Krämer Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Franz Jürgen Schneider Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Mourschinetz Member-Supervisory Board
Rolf Schmuck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG-12.40%63
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES-21.21%16 209
LEGGETT & PLATT-6.39%5 905
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP10.03%4 181
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%4 165
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD15.19%4 155
