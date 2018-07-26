Creation Tapeten : 07/26/18 - Hygge

This wallpaper makes you truly happy. Discreetly patterned 'Hygge' wall furnishings in soft nude, natural and pastel shades form a perfect setting for that uncomplicated feel-good living style originating in Denmark.

The wall design with fine floral decor and delicate structures creates a cheerful mood in all rooms and fits perfectly with light wood furniture and floorboards, candles and nature-derived accessories.

The only thing that is left for you to provide is the 'Hyggekrog': a cosy corner with a pile of pillows and blankets to relax and unwind.

Hygge Collection

Brand: Livingwalls

Material: Non-woven material

Period: 2020

Contents: 54 wallpapers

