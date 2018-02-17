Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  A Schulman Inc    SHLM

A SCHULMAN INC (SHLM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

A Schulman Inc : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of A. Schulman, Inc. - SHLM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:10am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2017 / The Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of A. Schulman, Inc. ("A. Schulman" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SHLM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to LyondellBasell.

Click here to learn more - http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/schulman-inc-nasdaq-shlm/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, A. Schulman shareholders will receive only $42.00 in cash and one contingent value right each share of A. Schulman stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of A. Schulman breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether LyondellBasell is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many A. Schulman shareholders. For example, shares of A. Schulman stock have traded at $48.20 per share and an analyst has set a price target for A. Schulman at $45.00 per share.

If you own shares of A. Schulman stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/schulman-inc-nasdaq-shlm/. or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A SCHULMAN INC
12:10aA SCHULMAN INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investig..
AC
02/16A SCHULMAN : RM LAW Announces Investigation of A. Schulman, Inc.
PR
02/16Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of A. Schulman, Inc. - ..
PR
02/16LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : U.K. Firm Buys Ohio Plastics Company -- WSJ
DJ
02/15SCHULMAN A INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Artic..
AQ
02/15LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $1.24 billion Schulman deal
RE
02/15A. SCHULMAN INC. : in Fairlawn agrees to be purchased in $2.25 billion cash deal
AQ
02/15ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of A. Schulman, In..
BU
02/15A. SCHULMAN, INC. COMPANY Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of B..
BU
02/15LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : to Buy A. Schulman for $2.25 Billion -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15LyondellBasell (LYB) to Acquire A. Schulman (SHLM) 
02/15ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (2/15/2018) 
02/15PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (02/15/2018) 
02/15LyondellBasell to buy A. Schulman in $2.25B deal 
01/09After Hours Gainers / Losers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 702 M
EBIT 2018 149 M
Net income 2018 65,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 1 140 M
Chart A SCHULMAN INC
Duration : Period :
A Schulman Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SHLM | US8081941044 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends A SCHULMAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Gingo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary A. Miller Chief Operating Officer
John W. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ernest J. Novak Independent Director
David G. Birney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A SCHULMAN INC3.76%1 140
AIR LIQUIDE-3.86%54 267
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-6.30%45 595
PRAXAIR0.25%44 397
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.52%44 180
GIVAUDAN-4.97%21 493
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.