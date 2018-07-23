Log in
A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN)
  Report  
A10 Networks Inc : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/23/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against A10 Networks, Inc. ("A10 Networks" or "the Company") (NYSE: ATEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before the extended deadline of July 27, 2018.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and misleading statements. A10 Networks had problems with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation. The Company's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation. Based on these facts, A10 Network's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the market, the share price dropped, causing shareholders harm. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff was extended from May 21, 2018, to a revised lead plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2018.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
310-301-3335
[email protected]
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC-5.70%516
ORACLE CORPORATION2.62%192 847
SAP7.00%145 367
INTUIT36.44%55 421
SERVICENOW INC46.55%33 575
HEXAGON22.46%19 778
