Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A10 Networks Inc    ATEN

A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A10 Networks Inc : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against A10 Networks, Inc. (''A10 Networks'' or ''the Company'') (NYSE: ATEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506569/Schall.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'') are encouraged to contact the firm before May 21, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, p;1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 Networks had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10 Networks' revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A10 NETWORKS INC
08:17pA10 NETWORKS INC : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
03:16pA10 NETWORKS INC : Kaskela Law LLC Announces July 27, 2018 Deadline Alert for A1..
AC
07/24A10 NETWORKS INC : JULY 27 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of..
AC
07/24KASKELA LAW LLC : Stockholder Update and Final Deadline Alert for A10 Networks, ..
BU
07/23A10 JULY 27 DEADLINE NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Final Extended Deadline i..
BU
07/23A10 NETWORKS INC : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
07/21A10 : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Extended Lead Plai..
BU
07/19A10 NETWORK : ' 5G-GiLAN™ Solution Selected by An Asian Tier-1 Mobile Serv..
PU
07/19A10 NETWORKS : ’ 5G-GiLANTM Solution Selected by An Asian Tier-1 Mobile Se..
BU
07/17A10 NETWORKS INC : ATEN STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important N..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/02A10 Audit Committee finishes investigation, recommends restated earnings 
03/23Dougherty & Co. downgrades A10 Networks 
03/19DA Davidson downgrades A10 Networks on late filing concerns 
03/16A10 Networks announces settlement agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors 
01/31Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/31/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 234 M
EBIT 2017 2,01 M
Net income 2017 -17,1 M
Finance 2017 111 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,70x
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino Chief Financial Officer
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Director, EVP-Legal & Collaboration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC-7.25%509
ORACLE CORPORATION2.94%193 763
SAP7.97%143 058
INTUIT36.77%55 780
SERVICENOW INC41.81%33 657
HEXAGON20.83%19 316
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.