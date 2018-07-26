Log in
A10 Networks Inc : FINAL NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces July 27, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. - ATEN

07/26/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

Company Admits Accounting Errors andPlans to Restate Historical Financial Results

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) ("A10" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

FINAL DEALINE NOTICE: Investors who purchased A10's common stock during the Class Period may, no laterthan July 27, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class. A10 investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 ? 1585 or (888) 715 ? 1740, or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/a10-networks/, for additional information about this action or to discuss their important legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that A10 made a series of false and misleading statements to investors about the Company's financial statements and internal controls during the Class Period. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased A10's common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses following the Company's disclosures.

Specifically, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee was investigating certain of its historical accounting practices. Followingthis news, shares of A10's common stock fell $0.86 per share, or over 12%, toclose on January 31, 2018 at $6.13.

Then, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating certain of the Company's accounting practices, with the investigation "principally focused on certain revenue recognition matters from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017." Following this news, shares ofA10's common stock fell $0.86 per share, or over 12%, to close on January 31,2018 at $6.13.

Finally, on July 2, 2018, A10 admitted that certain of its historical financial statements "should no longer be relied upon and should be restated."

A10 investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action or visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/a10-networks/ for additional information and to submit their information online. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 ? 1585
(888) 715 ? 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 234 M
EBIT 2017 2,01 M
Net income 2017 -17,1 M
Finance 2017 111 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,69x
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
Capitalization 507 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino Chief Financial Officer
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Director, EVP-Legal & Collaboration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC-6.09%507
ORACLE CORPORATION3.53%193 763
SAP8.08%145 485
INTUIT37.69%55 372
SERVICENOW INC41.01%32 669
HEXAGON21.83%19 664
