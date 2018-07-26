A10 Networks Inc : FINAL NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces July 27, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. - ATEN

Company Admits Accounting Errors andPlans to Restate Historical Financial Results

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) ("A10" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

FINAL DEALINE NOTICE: Investors who purchased A10's common stock during the Class Period may, no laterthan July 27, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that A10 made a series of false and misleading statements to investors about the Company's financial statements and internal controls during the Class Period. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased A10's common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses following the Company's disclosures.

Specifically, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee was investigating certain of its historical accounting practices. Followingthis news, shares of A10's common stock fell $0.86 per share, or over 12%, toclose on January 31, 2018 at $6.13.

Finally, on July 2, 2018, A10 admitted that certain of its historical financial statements "should no longer be relied upon and should be restated."

A10 investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action or visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/a10-networks/ for additional information and to submit their information online.

