A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN)
TWO-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against A10 Networks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/26/2018 | 03:41am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of A10 Networks, Inc. (“A10 Networks” or “the Company”’) (NYSE: ATEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. A10 Networks had problems with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation. The Company’s revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which also prompted an investigation. Based on these facts, A10 Network’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the market, the share price dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 234 M
EBIT 2017 2,01 M
Net income 2017 -17,1 M
Finance 2017 111 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,70x
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino Chief Financial Officer
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Director, EVP-Legal & Collaboration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC-6.09%509
ORACLE CORPORATION2.94%193 763
SAP7.97%143 058
INTUIT36.77%55 780
SERVICENOW INC41.81%33 657
HEXAGON20.83%19 316