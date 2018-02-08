Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AA    AA.   GB00BMSKPJ95

AA (AA.)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/08 11:04:39 am
132.65 GBp   -0.52%
11:00a AA : stops the rot after executive upheaval
08:10a AA : Trading update for the 2018 financial year, 08.02.2018
02/01 AA : Block listing Interim Review
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AA : stops the rot after executive upheaval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:00am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Roadside recovery firm and insurer AA (>> AA), aiming to stabilise its business after firing its executive chairman last year, said on Thursday it expected full-year core profit in line with a forecast made in September.

LONDON (Reuters) - Roadside recovery firm and insurer AA (>> AA), aiming to stabilise its business after firing its executive chairman last year, said on Thursday it expected full-year core profit in line with a forecast made in September.

AA shares rose as much as 12 percent before trimming gains to trade up 1.5 percent at 0940 GMT, compared with a steady FTSE mid-cap index <.FTMC>.

The shares had tumbled to record lows after AA cut its profit guidance in September following the abrupt departure of its boss Bob Mackenzie last August.

Now led by Chief Executive Simon Breakwell, the company sees trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year ending Jan 31, 2018 of 390-395 million pounds ($542-549 million).

The company, whose breakdown vans are a familiar sight on British roads, expects to provide a strategy update on Feb 21.

"We are currently reviewing the strategy to ensure that we can continue to build on the strength of our brand and

distribution platform," AA said in a statement.

Liberum analysts said the strategy update "should add flesh to the bones", reiterating their "Buy" rating on the stock.

Heading into Thursday's announcement, six investors had short positions in AA that were greater than 0.5 percent of its stock, the level at which Britain's financial markets regulator the Financial Conduct Authority demands disclosure.

Under a so-called short trade, a hedge fund borrows the stock to sell on, hoping to buy it back later at a cheaper price before returning it to its original holder, often a long-term investor such as a pension fund.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Man Group PLC, AA
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AA
11:00a AA : stops the rot after executive upheaval
08:10a AA : Trading update for the 2018 financial year, 08.02.2018
02/01 AA : Block listing Interim Review
01/22 AA : Holding(s) in Company
2017 AA : GMB union seeks talks with AA over debt pile
2017 AA : sells its Home Emergency Services business
2017 AUTUMN BUDGET 2017 : A proposal from the AA
2017 AA : demands cut to IPT
2017 AA : Intermediate Co Limited Interim results
2017 Oil stocks, BAT stem financials-driven losses on FTSE 100
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 947 M
EBIT 2018 314 M
Net income 2018 89,0 M
Debt 2018 2 695 M
Yield 2018 5,82%
P/E ratio 2018 7,58
P/E ratio 2019 7,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capitalization 814 M
Chart AA
Duration : Period :
AA Technical Analysis Chart | AA. | GB00BMSKPJ95 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon J. Breakwell CEO & Independent Non-Executive Director
John Leslie Leach Chairman
Olly Kunc Director-Operations
Martin Andrew Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Hayter Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AA-21.56%1 132
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.55%7 105
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.42.41%4 061
HOMESERVE PLC-6.79%3 415
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-7.23%2 466
DUSKIN CO LTD-10.70%1 356
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.