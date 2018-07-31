Log in
AAP IMPLANTATE AG
aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/31/2018

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.07.2018 / 09:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
28.689.410


Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709359  31.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
