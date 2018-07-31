aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/31/2018 | 09:20am CEST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.07.2018 / 09:15
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.07.2018
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
28.689.410
