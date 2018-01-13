Abattis Announces Presence at 2018 Lift Cannabis Expo and Provides Corporate Updates

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce that, along with Northern Vine Labs, it will be attending the Lift Cannabis Expo, Canada's largest and best-attended cannabis tradeshow, from January 12 to 14 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This year's Lift Expo will feature nearly 200 exhibitors from across North America and will host talks by cannabis thought leaders, live cooking and growing demos, a vape lounge and a cannabis career fair. For more information about the Lift Expo, see www.liftexpo.ca. Northern Vine Labs is a subsidiary of Abattis and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

Dr. David Galvez, Abattis's senior scientific advisor and a seasoned expert on the formulation and commercialization of botanical-based products, will be participating on the Lift Expo panel on "Ancillary Services in the Cannabis Space: Overlooked Opportunities and Next Steps" and Abattis will be manning a booth at the Lift Expo. We welcome shareholders and attendees to come by and chat with us.

Abattis also announces that, further to its news release dated December 12, 2017, it is anticipated that Frank Zhu will be engaged as technology advisor to Abattis. Mr. Zhu has been instrumental in the development of Abattis's column chromatography extraction technology, which is capable of extraction on an industrial scale, delivers significant cost advantages, separates cannabinoids on a molecular level and extracts pure isolates such as CBD and THCA while separating pesticides from biomass. We look forward to working more closely with Mr. Zhu, as the industry tends towards a commoditization of marijuana and hemp and downstream services such as extraction become an increasingly important focus.

Abattis also announces the resignation of Dr. Shuang Xie as chief technology officer and a director of the Company. We thank Dr. Xie for her contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

