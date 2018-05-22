Abattis Bioceuticals Announces Release of New Line of Vaporizers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the "Company" or "Abattis") (CSE:ATT ) (OTC:ATTBF) is pleased to announce the addition of three new vaporizers to its product line. Since the Company’s acquisition of Green Tree Therapeutics (“Green Tree”) earlier this year, Abattis has been working to expand its retail presence and product line and is now ready to release its first three vaporizers, the VB-1, VB-2 and the KB-1.



Image 1



Image 2



Image 3



Image 4





The “VB-1” is equipped with a 280mAh battery and fires automatically, activating its battery based on airflow. The unit features an ultra-slim and discreet design and a working voltage of 3.3V to 4.2V. The VB-1 includes a universal USB attachment which makes it easy to recharge.

The “VB-2” uses a compact 350mAh variable voltage battery, designed with built-in protections against short-circuiting and overheating, and features a conventional preheating function that the user activates with two clicks of a button. The unit uses working voltages of 3.4V, 3.7V and 4.0V and includes a USB attachment for recharging.

Photos accompanying this announcement available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a913f2b6-e7c5-4f98-8b22-f1a5f12f5c55

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a17129e9-c0a7-47ea-a8fd-a8157b8a1d82

The “KB-1” features an innovative battery designed to look like a luxury car’s key fob, which is ideal for those looking for a discreet device or for use during travel. The cutting-edge device is equipped with a 510-threaded connection that can be closed to house attachments and features a built-in USB charging cable, a long-lasting embedded 350mAh lithium ion battery, a key ring and an LED light indicator. The unit supports most attachments rated as low as 1.2 ohms and operates at 3.7V.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/169b5a30-c52e-4354-9965-11bf0f62cd33

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abe495c4-235c-4d79-a950-6694e37c12d6

”We believe that the future of the cannabis vaporizer market is in branding, concentrates and ancillary products,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “Users in the retail space are looking for functional, discreet and durable products and we feel that our new titillating product line will meet all these demands. In this, we are excited to take another step towards our goal of becoming a complete one-stop provider of downstream cannabis solutions,” added Mr. Abenante.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP.,

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com or www.northernvinelabs.com

For inquiries, please contact the Company at (604) 674-8232 or at [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “intends”, "should", "believe", “seek” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the future of the cannabis vaporizer market being centred on branding, concentrates and ancillary products; the Company’s ability to meet the demands of retail product consumers, going forward; and the Company’s goal of becoming a complete one-stop provider of downstream cannabis solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including: that the future of the cannabis vaporizer market is not centred on branding, concentrates and ancillary products; that the Company is unable to meet the demands of retail product consumers, going forward; that the Company will not succeed in its goal of becoming a complete one-stop provider of downstream cannabis solutions; that the Company’s product release is hindered by regulatory, financial or other issues; that the Company’s competitors may develop competing technologies; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.