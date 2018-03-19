Abattis Strengthens Regulatory Services Offerings through Partnership with dicentra

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the "Company" or "Abattis") (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with dicentra Inc. ("dicentra") to establish a regulatory services partnership (the "Partnership") under which dicentra will provide a suite of services to support Abattis's current and future regulatory and compliance needs. Pursuant to the LOI, Abattis and dicentra have agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement respecting the Partnership, which agreement will include representations, warranties and covenants typical for an arrangement of similar nature to the Partnership and will supersede the LOI.



With more than 1,000 clients served internationally, over 15,000 projects successfully completed and offices in Canada and the United States, dicentra is a leading consulting firm with 16 years of experience providing regulatory and compliance services.

"Bringing dicentra's experience and expertise to Abattis will help us to secure world-class regulatory and compliance services for Abattis and our clients and partners", stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

"The Partnership will support our commitment to develop and manufacture food and beverages, cosmetics, pet products and over-the-counter health supplements containing cannabinoids that are compliant with current and future regulations in Canada and the United States", added Mr. Abenante.

"After more than 16 years of experience working with Health Canada's regulatory framework and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we feel confident dicentra has the necessary experience and expertise needed to support Abattis's expansion plans", stated Dr. Karol Wojewnik, Vice President of Business Development (Life Sciences) at dicentra.

"The Partnership, paired with our state-of-the-art analytical services, will represent an additional step towards vertically integrating a full suite of world-class services for our clients", stated Dr. David Galvez, Senior Science Advisor at Abattis.

About dicentra

dicentra is a professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries.

Since inception in 2002, dicentra has completed over 15,000 projects and serviced nearly 1000 companies internationally.

About Abattis

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

