ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT)
Abbott Laboratories : Global Healthcare Organizations Join Abbott to Launch the UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award

08/03/2018 | 11:26pm CEST

Disclaimer

Abbott Laboratories published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 21:25:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 777 M
EBIT 2018 6 603 M
Net income 2018 2 515 M
Debt 2018 14 890 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 46,97
P/E ratio 2019 35,26
EV / Sales 2018 4,17x
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Duration : Period :
Abbott Laboratories Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBOTT LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles D. White Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Bernard Yoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Roxanne Schuh Austin Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Independent Director
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.51%113 572
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.07%355 760
PFIZER9.47%235 562
NOVARTIS1.31%214 437
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-0.24%212 001
MERCK AND COMPANY15.91%176 188
