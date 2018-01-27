Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE (ABBV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AbbVie : wins U.S. trial in lawsuit over AndroGel's risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 03:18am CET
A trader works by the post that trades AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

A federal jury in Chicago on Friday found AbbVie Inc not liable in a lawsuit by an Arizona man who claimed he had suffered a pulmonary embolism due to using the company's testosterone replacement medication AndroGel.

The verdict in the lawsuit by Robert Nolte was the third to date in federal court in litigation over AndroGel, a drug approved for men whose bodies produce low or no testosterone that has become the subject of lawsuits by thousands of people.

"Our trial team did an excellent job with a very complicated case," Christopher Seeger, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in federal litigation, said on Friday. "We look forward to the next trial and holding AbbVie accountable for putting profits before safety."

Chicago-based AbbVie did not respond to a request for comment.

AbbVie says it faces 4,510 cases nationally over injuries blamed on AndroGel. The verdict came in one of a series of test trials in federal litigation over AndroGel aimed at helping both sides gauge the range of damages and define settlement options.

A federal jury in July awarded an Oregon man $150 million in punitive damages but awarded him no compensatory damages. A federal judge in December tossed the award and ordered a new trial.

A second jury in October ordered AbbVie to pay $140 million in punitive damages and $140,000 in compensatory damages in the case of a Tennessee man who claimed the drug caused him to suffer a heart attack. AbbVie is challenging that verdict.

The latest trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed in 2014 by Nolte, who suffered an embolism two months after he began using AndroGel, which he was prescribed for the off-label use of treating a drop in testosterone levels, according to court papers.

Nolte said AbbVie fraudulently misrepresented the drug's risk and misled patients by marketing AndroGel on television for off-label use.

AbbVie has said that its marketing of AndroGel adhered strictly to uses approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that it was in full compliance with applicable standards.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABBVIE
03:18a ABBVIE : wins U.S. trial in lawsuit over AndroGel's risks
01/26 Intel and AbbVie jump while Starbucks and Colgate skid
01/26 ABBVIE : Says Tax Overhaul Will Slash 2018 Effective Tax Rate to 9% -- 2nd Updat..
01/26 ABBVIE : Says Tax Overhaul Will Slash 2018 Effective Tax Rate to 9% -Update
01/26 ABBVIE : Says Tax Overhaul Will Slash 2018 Effective Tax Rate to 9%
01/26 ABBVIE : Technology and health care stocks jump as US indexes climb
01/26 ABBVIE INC. (NYSE : ABBV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
01/26 S&P 500 MOVERS : Cl, abbv
01/26 ABBVIE (NYSE : ABBV) reported earnings of $1.48 per share beating Walls Streets ..
01/26 ABBVIE : Upgrades Guidance for 2018 -- Earnings Review
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 AbbVie's (ABBV) CEO Richard Gonzalez on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans..
01/26 Big biopharma in the green after AbbVie's Q4 beat
01/26 YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : A Look At Advaxis, AstraZeneca's Positive Results, Abb..
01/26 This Dividend Aristocrat Just Blew Past Earnings Estimates - Is It A Buy?
01/26 AbbVie continues to deliver with Humira; shares up 10% after strong Q4
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 458 M
EBIT 2018 13 934 M
Net income 2018 9 086 M
Debt 2018 22 621 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 18,38
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
EV / Sales 2018 6,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,58x
Capitalization 173 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | ABBV | US00287Y1091 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
William J. Chase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Severino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Robert J. Alpern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE11.98%172 640
MERCK KGAA-0.23%14 491
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-0.45%11 743
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC13.72%9 340
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD19.00%7 289
CONVATEC GROUP-1.46%5 743
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.