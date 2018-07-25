Log in
ABEN RESOURCES LTD (ABN)
Aben Resources Ltd Starts 2018 Drilling at High-Grade Boundary North Discovery in BC's Golden Triangle Region

07/25/2018 | 09:00am CEST
Starts 2018 Drilling at High-Grade Boundary North Discovery in BC's Golden Triangle Region

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill is now turning at the Boundary North Zone discovery at the Company's 100% held 23,000-hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in BC's Golden Triangle region. Aben's 2018 program will encompass a 5000-metre diamond drilling program in approximately 18 holes with the potential for program expansion.

The initial focus of the 2018 drill program will be to expand the high-grade precious metal mineralization discovered in 2017 at the Boundary North Zone, located near the center of the Forrest Kerr Property. Three separate drill holes, collared from the same drill pad, pierced a near-surface high-grade zone of gold-silver-copper mineralization, in addition to broad intercepts containing gold bearing quartz veins. Based on last year's drilling, field work and historic drilling, the Company believes this mineralized zone is trending and open to the northeast and the southwest and is open at depth. Select results from those holes include 6.7 grams per tonne (g/T) Au, 6.4 g/T Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10 metres, including 18.9 g/T Au, 16.6 g/T Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0 metres in hole FK17-04 which contributed to an average grade of 0.26 g/T Au over 387 metres. Hole FK17-05 returned 21.5 g/T Au, 28.5 g/T Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 metres from the same zone at a slightly greater depth.

The Company believes the 2017 discovery demonstrates that the Boundary Zone has additional discovery potential for significant precious metal mineralization. This area of the Forrest Kerr Property hosts gold-silver-copper in rock and soil anomalies that span in excess of 2 km by 4km and remain relatively under-explored.

Aben President and CEO, Jim Pettit, stated: "Notable regional discoveries by Pretium, GT Gold, Garibaldi Resources, Snip, and others have illustrated the significant discovery upside remaining in the district and we are confident in the potential at Forrest Kerr given the newly discovered and historic high-grade mineralization there as well as the numerous untested goldin-soil anomalies present".

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/93950/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's website at http://www.abenresources.com

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Aben Resources Ltd
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

James Petit or Don Myers
Aben Resources Ltd.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Ellis Martin
Editor
Email:[email protected]
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
