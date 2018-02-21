Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd.    AAIF   GB00B0P6J834

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD. (AAIF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 12:19:27 pm
212.5 GBp   +1.19%
01:12pABERDEEN ASIAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/20ABERDEEN ASIAN : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
02/19ABERDEEN ASIAN : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5441F

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Excluding Income

225.94p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Including Income

227.11p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVPGUBWPUPRGGG

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:11 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND
01:12pABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/20ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
02/19ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/19ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/14ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/14ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Portfolio Disclosures
PU
02/14ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/12ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | AAIF | GB00B0P6J834 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Young Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Peter Alastair Kennedy Arthur Chairman
Charles Christopher Gooding Clarke Senior Independent Director
Krystyna Nowak Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian C. Cadby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.-3.21%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.29%6 812
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 133
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 689
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.67%2 458
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 184
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.