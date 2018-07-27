Log in
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

07/27/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 26 July 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Excluding Income

224.00p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Including Income

225.48p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:36:01 UTC
