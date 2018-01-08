Log in
01/08 05:35:26 pm
225 GBp   +1.12%
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300U76MLZF5F8MN87

On 8 January 2018, the Company purchased in the market 25,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 224.6808 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

183,187,221 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

11,746,168 Ordinary shares held in treasury

194,933,389Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 183,187,221 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:06 UTC.

