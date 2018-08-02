Log in
Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies    AAS   GB0000100767

ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES (AAS)
08/02 01:31:21 pm
1050 GBp   +0.48%
01:25p ABERDEEN ASIAN : Inv Tst - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/01ABERDEEN ASIAN : Inv Tst - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/30ABERDEEN ASIAN : Inv Tst - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Aberdeen Asian Smaller : Inv Tst - Net Asset Value(s)

08/02/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 1 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Cos Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1210.87p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Cos Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1229.14p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:24:08 UTC
