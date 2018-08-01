Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800X9N731I4IPK361
The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at the close of business on 31 July 2018 was as follows:
|
|
USD
|
|
GBP equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per Share (including income)
|
USD 0.8051
|
|
GBP 0.6134
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per Share (excluding income)
|
USD 0.8043
|
|
GBP 0.6128
www.aberdeenfrontiermarkets.co.uk
Enquiries:
Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited (Investment Manager to Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited)
William Hemmings / Gary Jones
Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 6000
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett
Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100
Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Broker)
David Benda
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1275
