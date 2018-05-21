Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc    JEQ

ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND INC (JEQ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: JEQ), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of April 30, 2018. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through April 30, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):

Cumulative as of 04/30/18

Annualized as of 04/30/18

1 Month

3 Month

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since
Inception

NAV

-2.2

-5.1

0.0

16.7

8.4

10.3

4.6

2.5

Market
Price

-0.9

-4.0

0.4

16.5

8.3

10.0

4.2

2.0

TOPIX

0.6

-2.6

1.6

20.7

9.1

8.5

4.4

3.6

On April 30, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$135.8 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$10.14.

As of April 30, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of
Net Assets

Consumer Staples

19.1

Industrials

18.7

Consumer Discretionary

14.3

Information Technology

12.4

Health Care

11.3

Materials

9.9

Financials

6.9

Real Estate

3.5

Telecommunications

2.6

Cash

1.3

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of April 30, 2018, representing 38.1% of net assets, were:

Stock

Percent of

Net Assets

Shin-Etsu Chemical

5.4

Keyence Corp.

4.8

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

3.8

Sysmex Corp.

3.7

Pigeon Corp.

3.6

Fanuc

3.6

Amada Holdings

3.5

Seven & I Holdings

3.4

Nabtesco Corp.

3.2

Yahoo Japan

3.0

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.  The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance.  Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower.  Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.  Inception date July 24, 1992.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-japan-equity-fund-inc-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300652207.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND
05/21ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Comp..
PR
04/23ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Comp..
PR
03/23ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data and Portfolio Comp..
PR
02/23ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Comp..
PR
01/24ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Comp..
PR
01/08ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Payment Of Distribution
PR
2017ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Comp..
PR
2017ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND : Announces Retirement Of Martin Gruber As Chair And ..
AQ
2017ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Distribution
PR
2017ABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND, INC. : Announces Retirement Of Martin Gruber As Chai..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21Japan Prints Negative GDP - Is It Just A Blip? 
05/21Japanese exports rebound in April after March decline 
05/21Ten-Year Treasury Hits 3.11% - Kamikaze BOJ Policy Takes Aim At Trump Trade P.. 
05/17Japan GDP A Clear Signal For BOJ, While Savings Rate Surges 
05/17And Now For Something Completely Different 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.