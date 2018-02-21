Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 11:16:08 am
620.6 GBp   -0.70%
01:12pABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16ABERDEEN JAPAN : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5440F

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

683.93p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

686.35p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

683.88p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

686.30p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVFFLFLVLFXBBK

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:11 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
01:12pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/16ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Disclosures
PU
02/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/09ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/07ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/06ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Technical Analysis Chart | AJIT | GB0003920757 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Neil Gaskell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Mary Brade Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-5.45%130
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.