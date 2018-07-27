Log in
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 01:14:29 pm
601.1 GBp   +0.60%
01:37pABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/25ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/23ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/27/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 26 July 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

686.37p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

686.37p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

686.11p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

686.11p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:36:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-7.00%115
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.21%1 395
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%805
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%396
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.30%155
