Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5442F

Aberdeen Latin American Inc Fd Ltd

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Excluding Income

82.61p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Including Income

83.45p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVFKDDNDBKDCBB

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:04 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Stobart Prosser Chairman
Martin Michael Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD-0.75%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
