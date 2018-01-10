Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd    ALAI   JE00B44ZTP62

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:09pm CET

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED ('the Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

On 10 January 2018, the Company purchased in the market 25,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 74.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

61,615,324 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

4,957,500 Ordinary shares held in treasury

66,572,824Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 61,615,324 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:09:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
06:09p ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
01:09p ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
01/08 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
01/08 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
01/05 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
01/05 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
01/05 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
01/03 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
2017 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
2017 ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
More news
Chart ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Latin American In Technical Analysis Chart | ALAI | JE00B44ZTP62 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Stobart Prosser Chairman
Martin Michael Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD0.75%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.65%1 030
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP0.09%133
CM FINANCE INC1.84%114
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.