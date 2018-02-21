Log in
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust : Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5438F

Aberdeen New India Invest Trust PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

502.56p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

502.56p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVBBGDDCXDBGIB

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:05 UTC.

Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Hasan Askari Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Beagles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-3.81%367
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
