Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5436F

Aberdeen New Thai Inv Trust PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

669.11p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

680.89p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVPGUBWPUPRGGG

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:05 UTC.

