Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800LUTHTZ8LS5UK85

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 8 January 2018, the Company purchased in the market 25,000 Ordinary shares for cancellation at a price of 566.00 pence per share. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital comprises 17,227,478 Ordinary shares.This figure represents the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:06 UTC.

Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Michael Norman Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Pomfret Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC1.85%132
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.65%1 051
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-1.12%135
CM FINANCE INC1.84%115
