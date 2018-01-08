Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800LUTHTZ8LS5UK85

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 8 January 2018, the Company purchased in the market 25,000 Ordinary shares for cancellation at a price of 566.00 pence per share. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital comprises 17,227,478 Ordinary shares.This figure represents the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.