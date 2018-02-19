Log in
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/19/2018 | 12:51pm CET

RNS Number : 2850F

Aberdeen Smaller Co's Inc Tst PLC

19 February 2018

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI): 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MRS DAGMAR KERSHAW

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 50P SHARES

GB0008063728

b)

Nature of the transaction

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.773

39

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

38 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P EACH

£108.15 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-02-13

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total holding of Mrs Dagmar Kershaw is 8,633 Ordinary 50p Shares

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDDSHBBGDDSSBBGIC

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:50:08 UTC.

Chart ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Technical Analysis Chart | ASCI | GB0008063728 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Michael Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Lister Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher David Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Kent Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC-1.22%88
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%997
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%129
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%108
