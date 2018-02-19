Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

RNS Number : 2850F
Aberdeen Smaller Co's Inc Tst PLC
19 February 2018
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC
LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI): 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
MRS DAGMAR KERSHAW
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY 50P SHARES
GB0008063728
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£2.773
|
39
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
38 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P EACH
£108.15 TOTAL PRICE
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-02-13
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)
Following this transaction the total holding of Mrs Dagmar Kershaw is 8,633 Ordinary 50p Shares
