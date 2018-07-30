Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC    ASCI   GB0008063728

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC (ASCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:07am EDT

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 27 July 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

342.45p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

344.83p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

341.84p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

344.22p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH
09:07aABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/27ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/25ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/23ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/18ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/16ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/12ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/12ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/10ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lister Independent Chairman
Barry Michael Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher David Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Kent Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC2.43%85
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC11.22%1 392
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.24%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%778
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%395
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.96%154
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.