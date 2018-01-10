Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier (“LEI”): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2017 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 42,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 10 January 2018, at a price of 1360.414p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 92,932,137 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,446,155 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries – 10 January 2018

