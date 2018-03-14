Log in
News Summary

Spain's ACS, Italy's Atlantia sign deal on joint offer for Abertis

03/14/2018 | 12:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Toll road operator Abertis´headquarters is seen in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's ACS (>> ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios) and Italy's Atlantia (>> Atlantia) agreed terms on Wednesday to jointly take over Abertis (>> Abertis Infraestructuras), ending a potential bidding war for the Spanish highway concessions group.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's ACS and Italy's Atlantia agreed terms on Wednesday to jointly take over Abertis, ending a potential bidding war for the Spanish highway concessions group.

Under the new terms, Atlantia will withdraw its offer for Abertis and ACS's German arm Hochtief will make a 18.36 euros ($22.70) per share cash offer which values the Abertis at more than 18 billion euros.

Atlantia and ACS agreed to create a 7-billion-euro holding company in which the Italians will take 50 percent, plus one share, ACS will take 30 percent and Hochtief the remainder.

ACS said it would subscribe to a 6.43-million-share capital increase by Hochtief at 146.42 euros per share. It will then sell Hochtief shares to Atlantia worth up to 2.5 billion euros, giving the Italian group an almost 25 percent stake.

($1 = 0.8088 euros)

(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS -0.68% 30.65 End-of-day quote.-5.40%
ATLANTIA -1.51% 27.31 End-of-day quote.5.36%
CELLNEX TELECOM -0.60% 23.05 End-of-day quote.7.96%
HOCHTIEF 3.14% 151.2 Delayed Quote.0.27%
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA 0.31% 16.2 End-of-day quote.-13.42%
